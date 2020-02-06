One Piece Bon announced! Bon! Journey !!, the first puzzle game for mobile devices

Share it:

Good news for fans of One Piece: Bandai Namco has just announced the arrival of a new game in the series. It is the first puzzle game dedicated to the franchise, which will be released on mobile devices in 2020 and will be called One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey !!.

According to reports, the game will give players the chance to relive the story of one piece with the characters that in the meantime have been transformed into … Bon Bon. They will receive the particular treatment Luffy, Zoro, Robin, Law, Nami and the rest of the crew, for what seems like a mixture between the classic chibi and well design, sweets.

Despite the enormous success of the manga and the anime, the One Piece videogames have never been able to replicate even the numbers of the original series, probably also because of the nature of the work itself, which tends not to take too much on the serious, and therefore has an atmosphere not perfectly replicable in a video game.

Given the success of the mobile game However, One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey !! could represent the videogame turning point of the series. In the meantime, however, another video game inspired by the work of Oda: you can have a look in our preview of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4. The One Piece live action on Netflix was also announced, so it is truly a golden moment for the brand.

