ONE PIECE: Boa Hancock shines with her beauty in the cosplay of the Italian Veronica

Pirate Empress Boa Hancock is recognized worldwide for ONE PIECE for her beauty. Virtually no man, besides of course Luffy, has managed not to give in to his power. Thanks to this relationship with the protagonist of ONE PIECE we have been able to observe it several times during the series and we will do it again in the future.

The beautiful woman in the world of ONE PIECE he presented himself with a red dress that showed his chest and breasts, with the rest of the dress and skirt that we managed to make his voluptuous body express at best. Even with other clothes Boa Hancock has managed to conquer many ONE PIECE fans, but what will remain most iconic will be the first red dress.

The Boa Hancock with this dress is what is proposed by Veronica, Italian cosplayer who in recent days has added new images on Instagram for his set on this disguise. There are two photos shared and that you can see at the bottom of the news where thanks to the half-length we can see the work done on the dress, makeup and black hair that descends around the face. You like this ONE PIECE's Boa Hancock cosplay?

