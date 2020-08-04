Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Boa Hancock meets Cyberpunk in a sensual figure

August 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The franchise of ONE PIECE it enjoys one of the most solid popularity on the international scene, thanks to an engaging story and a thriving and attentive merchandising to the tastes of the public. But what happens when one of the most attractive characters from Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece meets the Cyberpunk universe?

One of the greatest heroines of ONE PIECE has taken on a prominent position Boa Hancock. the Amazon empress Lily, in fact, thanks to her charm managed to carve out an imposing slice of the opera audience, even managing to convince the famous company of Figure Ace Company to propose a 1: 1 scale version of the character. But if you are interested in an interpretation in a reduced key, then do not miss the latest creation of Magic Cube.

Always in the wake of this creativity dedicated to Boa Hancock, a scale model produced by Yakuza Studio who tried to reinterpret the former 7th Fleet member in the key Cyberpunk, complete with metal components to characterize the splendid pirate. The figure in question, which among other things you can admire at the bottom of the news, it is offered to the public at a price of 280 euros, to which are added any shipping costs. The company also wishes to clarify that the statuette with dimensions of 35 x 26 x 24.8 (in cm) is equipped with an LED. Finally, delivery is expected in the last quarter of 2020.

READ:  The God of High School starts now, the first episode is available on Crunchyroll Italia

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of the latest Yakuza Studio effort, do you like this crossover? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.