ONE PIECE: Boa Hancock meets Cyberpunk in a sensual figure

The franchise of ONE PIECE it enjoys one of the most solid popularity on the international scene, thanks to an engaging story and a thriving and attentive merchandising to the tastes of the public. But what happens when one of the most attractive characters from Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece meets the Cyberpunk universe?

One of the greatest heroines of ONE PIECE has taken on a prominent position Boa Hancock. the Amazon empress Lily, in fact, thanks to her charm managed to carve out an imposing slice of the opera audience, even managing to convince the famous company of Figure Ace Company to propose a 1: 1 scale version of the character. But if you are interested in an interpretation in a reduced key, then do not miss the latest creation of Magic Cube.

Always in the wake of this creativity dedicated to Boa Hancock, a scale model produced by Yakuza Studio who tried to reinterpret the former 7th Fleet member in the key Cyberpunk, complete with metal components to characterize the splendid pirate. The figure in question, which among other things you can admire at the bottom of the news, it is offered to the public at a price of 280 euros, to which are added any shipping costs. The company also wishes to clarify that the statuette with dimensions of 35 x 26 x 24.8 (in cm) is equipped with an LED. Finally, delivery is expected in the last quarter of 2020.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of the latest Yakuza Studio effort, do you like this crossover? Let us know with a comment below.