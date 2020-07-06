ONE PIECE: Boa Hancock enchants in Nicolette's cosplay

Share it:

Eiichiro Oda in ONE PIECE has included many female characters among allies of the straw hat pirates and his captain, Monkey D. Luffy, and also among the enemy ranks. There are also some characters who were enemies before and then passed among the allies of the opera protagonist, such as the beautiful pirate empress Boa Hancock.

On Amazon Lily, an island where Luffy arrived after the defeat with Bear Bartholomew at the Shabondy archipelago, there is a pirate crew that however also becomes a real tribe that inhabits the island. At the head is Boa Hancock, a former slave of the Heavenly Dragons but who then made a name for herself in the world of piracy by becoming one of the members of the Fleet of Seven.

Initially she presented herself as a charming woman, beautiful and strong in combat but cold, without pity even for her subordinates who transgress the rules. Gradually it will melt thanks to the determination shown by Luffy in ONE PIECE. Its beauty is difficult to replicate in the real world but some cosplayers such as Jun Hellsing have tried it.

And now it's the turn of another cosplayer, Nicolette, who presents her Boa Hancock cosplay with the red dress. The photo focuses only on the front side and with a half-length that shows only some of the characteristics of the disguise. What do you think of this ONE PIECE themed disguise? Do you prefer her to Boa Hancock's cosplay by the Italian Veronica?