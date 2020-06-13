Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Blackbeard is mercilessly in a four-digit figure

June 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Despite Eiichiro Oda is speeding up the narrative to conclude ONE PIECE within 5 years, the meat on the fire is still a lot and the sensei will have to be able to masterfully insert all the pieces of the puzzle to outline in the best way a complex and rich in nuances plot.

One of the main enemies of the work, in fact, is currently the neo-emperor Blackbeard, the one who took the place of White beard – as well as his powers – after the Marineford war, in which the legendary pirate lost his life together with Ace. Teach, which now possesses the powers of two of the most powerful Devil Fruits in the entire franchise, is one of the most concrete and fearsome threats that Luffy will have to deal with in his race for the Pirate King's Throne.

Anyway, recently, Jimei Palace Studio wanted to pay homage to the character in question through a limited edition scale model of only 1239 pieces. The statuette dedicated to Blackbeard is 65 cm high and it is possible to admire it at the bottom of the news. Fans particularly appreciated the model, thanks to a surprising attention to detail. Attentions that, in any case, are justified by a particularly incredible price, a good 986 euros of pre-order to which are added the shipping costs for a total of at least 1000 euros. The expedition, however, is scheduled for the last quarter of 2020.

And you, however, what do you think of this epic statuette, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.

