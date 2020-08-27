ONE PIECE: at what point is the manga? the author reveals what is missing from the ending

Share it:

Despite expectations, Eiichiro Oda is proving to be his word in the drafting of the last part of ONE PIECE. In the course of a recent interview, the sensei has revealed various information and curiosities about the manga, but not before having clarified his intentions regarding the series finale.

When will ONE PIECE end? This question has started to circulate since the work’s editor revealed several months ago that the manga’s ending was expected within the next 5 years. In any case, Oda continues to be of the same opinion as on the occasion of an interview for a television station, where among other things he participated with a sticker of Luffy on his face, he revealed that the series will end within four and a half years.

Furthermore, the sensei confirmed that the ending has already been decided and that all of its editors are aware of it. To this more, the editor Naito has expressed a comment on the ending of the manga that will be “magnificent“. Already on another occasion, the supervisor of ONE PIECE himself had added that the conclusion would be more touching than Ace’s death.

In any case, we suggest you continue to follow us so as not to miss the remaining parts of the interview with Eiichiro Oda. And you, instead, what do you expect from the next 4 and a half years now? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.