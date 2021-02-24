One Piece anime welcomes “Gol D Roger Arc”

One Piece He took the opportunity to dive into Wano Country’s past, not simply exploring the life of one of its most famous inhabitants in Kozuki Oden, but showing how the world outside its borders was affected by his presence.

At the same time, we get a “glimpse” of the legendary Gol D. Roger in the flashback. In the last episode of anime, we see Oden’s disastrous initial encounter with Barbablanca, as this last swordsman determines a devastating test for the samurai and thus shows that he can join the pirates of Whitebeard.

To become part of the Whitebeard pirates, Kozuki Oden not only has to challenge the man to one-on-one combat, but also has to take on the insane task of swim behind your boat, chained behind his back.

Oden fought not only the torrents of the sea, but the fish seeking to make the samurai their next meal. Spending days swimming behind Whitebeard, Oden lands on an island where he encounters the future mother of their children.

Here, fans got a fun look at Oden as a insane spirit of the sea thanks to the large amount of water he had drunk. Whitebeard’s test is underdog and Kozuki is determined to succeed.

While we don’t actually see Gol D. Roger appear in the episode, we see that he realizes the historia de Kozuki Oden, who has made his way around the world thanks to his insane exploits in the series of Eiichiro Oda.

Manga fans know that Roger will have huge implications in the lives of Kozuki Oden and Whitebeard during the Wano Arc, exposing some of the mysteries of the world that has haunted the Straw Hat Pirates in their quest to make Luffy the king of pirates.

With the Wano Arc being one of the most important arcs in the One Piece saga, it is clear that fans are responding positively to events in the present and past and there could be a major battle in the works considering the presence of Gol D. Roger . implied. The Truth News reminds you that you can watch the anime in Crunchyroll.

