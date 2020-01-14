Entertainment

ONE PIECE anime killed another off-screen character

Ever since Blackbeard came to Marineford, appropriating the Devil's Fruit of the deceased Whitebeard, a new era began for ONE PIECE. The pirate had strangely obtained two different powers without dying, causing dismay in everyone. Some of the fruits of that event can still be seen today, with the two years of timeskip.

The conclusion of the first act of Wanokuni did not have an immediate following for thesouls of ONE PIECE. This in fact decided to focus for a week on a particular interlude that showed various characters, such as Perona, Mihawk, Moria and the crew of Blackbeard. Who is not shown is Absalom, despite being a fundamental character in this episode.

Moria arrives in Hachinosu, island where Blackbeard's crew decided to create their own base. Knowing that Absalom had come here looking for important information, Gecko Moria decided to join him as he had no more news from his partner.

Absalom, however, suddenly appears surrounded by numerous girls, before Moria was attacked by Shiryu, now with an invisible power. The reality is not what the former member of the fleet of sects had observed: Absalom was actually Catarina Devon, in possession of a Devil Fruit, while the real zombie is now reduced to a corpse and the fruit of which has been extracted to give its power to Shiryu of the Rain.

Absalom is therefore dead, this time definitively. Moria now seems to be on the wall, does he risk dying too? ONE PIECE will continue next week with the return to Wanokuni.

