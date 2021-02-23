One Piece anime debuts spectacular Whitebeard vs Oden battle

Adaptation to anime of One Piece He is working his way through the third act of the Wano Country arc, and part of this arc is used to develop the past of the country as a whole. With this flashback, fans have finally fully introduced themselves to the man behind all the legends 20 years later, Kozuki Oden.

The first few episodes of the flashback have started to emphasize its strength, but the most recent episode takes it a step further. Warning! The Truth News will enter spoiler territory. Therefore, it is best to see the Episode 963 from the anime.

Barbablanca vs Kozuki Oden en One Piece

Following the earlier suspense of the series in which a young whitebeard and his crew landed on the shores of Wano, episode 963 fully introduces Whitebeard and his crew to Oden himself. But like many of the scenes we’ve seen with Oden thus far, their first meeting begins in a chaotic way.

Through the episodes of this flashback so far, we had learned that while Oden eventually became a highly respected Daimyo in Wano Country, never gave up his dream of leaving the shores of Wano and exploring the rest of the world in the open sea.

After his first encounter and fight with Whitebeard in the anime, Oden surprisingly loses his power despite all of his power. After the fight, Oden’s first real instinct is to ask to become Member of the crew the Whitebeard.

Whitebeard refuses because he can sense the kind of stubborn person Oden is (that initial fight was probably one more indication of this in Whitebeard’s eyes), but Oden refuses to budge as he tests himself to become an official member. of the Whitebeard crew.

Kozuki Oden vs Barbablanca (One Piece 963)

This fight not only impresses even more with Oden’s show of strength, it also shows just how strong Whitebeard was right now. Coming out of his stint as part of the infamous Pirates of Rocks, Whitebeard is set to become the legendary Emperor we meet years later in One Piece.

