ONE PIECE anime arrives in Italy! They are streaming simulcast on Crunchyroll

February 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
There was a hole in the net about it ONE PIECE, that of the anime. So far the epic story produced by Toei Animation has always been available only on Mediaset channels with dubbing, and despite today's streaming services no one had ever taken Luffy's adventures via the internet. That deficiency was bridged by today Crunchyroll.

Surprisingly, Crunchyroll announced through its social networks the arrival of ONE PIECE on the platform. The anime will be available in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa starting from the episodes of the arc of Wanokuni. As the platform communicated via its official website, ONE PIECE: Wanokuni will be available every Monday at 17:00. As usual, Crunchyroll premium users will be allowed instant viewing, while others will have to wait the following week to enjoy the free access episode.

Gradually the Crunchyrolls will also be added ONE PIECE episodes of the previous narrative arcs, also available only through premium accounts. Since the announcement was made also through Italian social media and Italian press releases, it is presumable that everything will also be available with Italian subtitles. It is not known, however, whether there will be a dubbing of these episodes in the future nor if the insertions of the previous narrative arches will be limited to subtitled editions or will also include those dubbed and aired on Italia 1 and the other Mediaset channels. Wanokuni's fight moves to Crunchyroll.

