ONE PIECE and the samurai's determination: to win or die against Kaido

The plan of Kin'emon and companions is to besiege Onigashima while the Fire Festival is held, an important event of ONE PIECE and that brings all of Kaido's forces together in one place. The more than 30,000 men of the pirates of the Hundred Beasts will be a difficult obstacle to overcome and it will therefore take all the available forces.

So during the first two acts of Wanokuni, Kin'emon and the others tried to gather as many forces as possible. Being the island with a Japanese setting, we have a large group of samurai who will act as soldiers in the company of Luffy and companions. Their determination has been shown several times in ONE PIECE, but chapter 978 still puts it in view.

Once you land in Onigashima, the samurai began to get off the ships that had been built or recovered by Franky and the other carpenters in the previous days. Once the boats are emptied, however, these they have all been sunk. The gesture is a symbol that shows the samurai's determination: they will go away from Onigashima in a coffin, unless they can defeat Kaido and exile him from Wanokuni.

What do you think of the samurai gesture in ONE PIECE 978? Meanwhile, chapter 979 of ONE PIECE is closer than expected.