ONE PIECE and the debut of Onigashima: this is how the island of Kaido looks like

April 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
ONE PIECE has introduced us to Wanokuni for over a year now. We know that the country of samurai is composed of a single mass of land raised above sea level, where two islands mainly emerge: the main Wanokuni and the small islet of Onigashima. The latter became the headquarters of Kaido and its pirates.

The goal of Luffy, Kin'emon, Law and the others of the pirate-samurai alliance has always been to get information about Onigashima while creating an alliance with the samurai of the main island of Wanokuni. Now that the third act is in progress, we finally see the place where one of the will be held more epic battles than ONE PIECE.

The stretch of sea in front of Onigashima passes from being open to a narrow corridor between two rocky walls. Once this corridor is over, the area opens onto a bay where in front we have the huge skull of Onigashima, preceded by a long corridor of torii similar to those present at the Fushimi Inari, Kyoto shrine. Instead, around we see giant objects such as swords, kitsune statues and statues of other Japanese folklore creatures such as komainu.

Furthermore, as you can see in chapter 978 of ONE PIECE, the bay is huge but even more so is the skull and the steps to go to get there. Did you expect such a place as a presentation of Onigashima? And what will the interior of the island look like where the Mugiwara will infiltrate with the new clothes?

