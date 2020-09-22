ONE PIECE and Kidd’s shock: his historical partner is in a sorry state

In ONE PIECE we were not only presented with the crew of the protagonist Luffy. Over time, we’ve dealt with different pirate groups but there are some that stand out more than others. One of these is that of Law, who has now become Luffy’s regular shoulder, while another is instead the Eustass Captain Kidd group.

We remember him from Shabondy where, together with his partner Killer, was one of the Supernovas of the ONE PIECE world. Red was later found in a pitiful state as Kaido’s prisoner during the final phase of the anime. Despite having managed to escape, during the last episode of ONE PIECE he was recaptured but under particular conditions.

In fact, the pirate recognized Kamazo, the killer who was defeated by Zoro, his crewmate Killer. Compared to the Shabondy arc, this time Killer is without a mask and seems to be hit by a constant desire to laugh. Kidd is angry black but also shocked by his underling’s 360 ° change, who apparently has always hated his laugh and his face, so much so that he never laughs and wears a mask.

The truth soon comes out when it is found that he has been forced to devour a SMILE, one of those artificial fruits that can cause the loss of emotions. Kidd and Killer are now together again but not in great condition and may face further retaliation from enemies in future episodes of ONE PIECE.