ONE PIECE and GUCCI come together in a brilliant collaboration

The popularity of ONE PIECE has over time created a real brand, synonymous with a franchise that enjoys a thriving merchandising. Every day, in fact, Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece participates in spectacular collaborations, also lending his characters to extremely famous brands in the fashion world.

Close to 1000 chapters of serialization, ONE PIECE currently boasts a long publishing history that has allowed the franchise to establish itself as a very popular brand around the world. It is no coincidence, in fact, that even international brands lend themselves to collaborations with the characters of the pirate epic of Weekly Shonen Jump.

The protagonist of the latest themed campaign is GUCCI, the famous Italian fashion brand that has borrowed the captain of the Mugiwara, Luffy, e Zoro as models to present the new clothing line. As you can see yourself from the artwork at the bottom of the news, two characters have been reinterpreted wearing real existing clothes. But speaking of peculiar collaborations, have you ever taken a look at this flamboyant limited edition of ONE PIECE themed PUMA shoes?

