ONE PIECE and Dragon Ball protagonists of the new line of G-Shock watches

The success of the new CASIO watches dedicated to Neon Genesis Evangelion has certainly not gone under the radar, convincing several companies to offer more products in collaboration with anime. Precisely in this regard, yesterday G-Shock has decided to present a new line of watches dedicated, hear hear, a ONE PIECE is Dragon Ball.

Both collectibles have a diameter of about five and a half centimeters and a weight of 70 grams, and are defined as "extremely resistant to impact and water". Indestructible watches just like the heroes they inspire, ready to be launched on the market in August for 26,400 yen each (about 220 euros).

ONE PIECE's G-Shock is black, with red and white details. The secondary dial shows the straw hat of the protagonist, while at 3 o'clock there is the writing "Wanted". The Dragon Ball piece is predominantly orange with black details, showing a Dragon Ball in the secondary dial and the symbol Z at 3 o'clock. Both watches have secondary functions such as stopwatch and alarm.

And what do you think of it? You like them? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!