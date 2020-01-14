ONE PIECE and Demon Slayer mix: here is Zoro in Inosuke version according to a fan

Share it:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has inserted many characters all swordsmen. We pass from the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado to the pillars like Tomioka Giyuu, Rengoku Kenjuro and others. What if one of these enters the world of ONE PIECE? Or again, create a single character with Luffy's crew swordsman, Roronoa Zoro?

The Ponio fan published an image that combines the two universes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and ONE PIECE, after the fanbases of these two titles clashed following the latest Oricon charts of 2019.

Ponio chose two characters to combine into one: Roronoa Zoro and Inosuke Hashibira, the result of which can be seen in the image below. Inosuke is one of the swordsmen of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba who uses more than one blade at the same time, therefore he was the most suitable to transform himself into Zoro.

The resulting character is in all respects Zoro, both face and physique, but keep all the details of Inosuke, like the boar mask on the head and the dress made from the skins of other animals. The character, however, is unable to do without the third sword, still lined, while the other two serrated ones threaten the opponent. Will we ever see Zoro with such an outfit in the ONE PIECE anime?