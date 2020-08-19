ONE PIECE and 2020 sales: the manga is off the podium, will it be able to recover?

Share it:

After years of domination, ONE PIECE lost the crown in 2019. Demon Slayer forcefully snatched the title from him by winning the role of best-selling manga of the year as a series. This year the manga of Koyoharu Gotouge will not leave a chance again since it has already surpassed the historical records of ONE PIECE.

Lost the first place, ONE PIECE could aim for the silver medal for this 2020. However, with the data for August and therefore three-quarters of the publishing year already concluded, the numbers of Eiichiro Oda's manga are not encouraging. Of course, its sales are always stratospheric compared to a normal manga, yet they are falling.

The ManganiMY Twitter account that has always kept track of manga sales thanks to the Oricon rankings reveals the overall sales status of the series.

Demon Slayer: 63,309,159 copies sold; Kingdom: 6,423,143 copies sold; The Quintessential Quintuplets (total character book): 5,303,718 copies sold; Haikyu !!: 5,188,395 copies sold; ONE PIECE: 5,179,135 copies sold.

As you can see, ONE PIECE is in the top 5 and is far from the titles behind it (about 700,000 copies of difference from My Hero Academia and The Promised Neverland chasing), but it is far from the top positions. If Demon Slayer is unattainable even in the event of miracles, ONE PIECE could try to get to second place overcoming Kingdom but the latter is riding the push given by the anime.

Third place, with the volume due out in September, might be safe for Oda's manga, but there it would still be a drop compared to sales in recent years. However, with the arrival of season 4 part 2 of Haikyu, the manga about volleyball could worry the pirates. Will he be able to reach at least the low step of the podium?