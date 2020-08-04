ONE PIECE: an opening scene reveals a traitor in the pirate ranks

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As well as fans of the manga, also the viewers of the anime of ONE PIECE they are passionate and dedicate themselves to the study of each episode and scene to obtain information and theories on future events. And as per tradition, some of these scenes come from the opening theme songs. With the opening 23 of ONE PIECE there is much to note.

If yesterday we told you about the return of a character and the future meeting of Zoro and Sanji, now let's focus on another small aspect of this opening number 23 of ONE PIECE. Analyzing the many images that flow and that put us in front of future events, there is a few seconds that focuses on a figure who could be a traitor to his group. Of course if you want to wait for the episodes of the anime to confirm your theories, don't read the contents of the next paragraph.

As you can see in the image below, the choice to work side by side is rather peculiar Koby and X-Drake. With one next to the other, a deep connection is normal which conceals two sides of the same coin, and in fact the duo is united by a special division of the navy. For this X-Drake is a traitor and he has never really been a pirate since he made his debut in the Supernove group, but he has always worked undercover probably to infiltrate Kaido's crew and weaken it from the inside to make the job easier for Akainu's executioners. Did you expect this double-character characterization?