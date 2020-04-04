ONE PIECE: an interesting theory seems to have revealed who will die in the next chapters

Share it:

Several times we have told you about Eiichiro Oda's great ability to hide potentially important details around the tables. With a battle going on in the last chapters of ONE PIECE, it is not excluded that the clash could reap some victims. A theory in this regard seems to have revealed who will die in the next few chapters.

Jinbe's unexpected arrival saved our heroes from counterattack of the Kaido fleet, ready to fire and shoot on the opposing fleet. However, after discovering why Luffy invents nicknames for everyone he meets and the exception of his crew, a fan has found a detail that could be extremely interesting.

The hypothesis shared by NoufChurros, a Reddit user, opens showing again a table of chapter 969 with the 9 red sheaths. In particular, he noticed that 3 of the 9 samurai, Kiku, Ashura Doji is Dog-Storm they are grayscale unlike the remaining members. After that, Nouf linked this detail to a table that appeared in the chapter 976 of ONE PIECE in which only the three of them reveal to Kin'emon that if he dies, then they will die with him.

An extremely interesting detail but one that may have revealed Eiichiro Oda's moves in advance. However, this remains only a theory and therefore we suggest you take it with due precautions. And you, on the other hand, consider it a plausible hypothesis? Let us know with a comment below.