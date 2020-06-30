Entertainment

ONE PIECE: an extraordinary Luffy is the protagonist of the last figure of PTS Studio

June 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
It is always good to remember how successful you are ONE PIECE not only dictated by the millions of readers who weekly read the latest chapter of Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, but also by the thriving merchandising that has accompanied the franchise for decades now.

While the ONE PIECE anime finally returns to the small screen with a new episode that fans have been waiting for for more than two months now, PTS Studio He took the opportunity to work on the company's latest scale model. After admiring the defeat of Blackbeard in an action figure dedicated to Ace, it is now up to the protagonist to take back the stage lights.

In the past few hours, in fact, the company has shown the public a statuette dedicated to Luffy, the same that you can admire in all its splendor at the bottom of the news. The well-known pirate, therefore, is portrayed in a bold pose while dominating with his left leg on a chest. The model is available in two variants, in scale 1: 6 and 1: 4, proposed respectively at the price of 290 and 540 euros. However, you can take a closer look at the figurine in the image gallery below.

The figure is expected to be shipped in the first quarter of 2021 but can already be pre-ordered through a private message to Iker Logan, which can be found at the bottom of the page. And you, however, what do you think of this interpretation by PTS Studio, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.

