ONE PIECE: an extraordinary fan-art imagines the final battle between Zoro and Kaido

July 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Wano's saga is slowly approaching its climax and it is not so obvious to witness an epochal battle before Eiichiro Oda decides to embark on a new narrative arc of ONE PIECE. But who will be the real protagonist of the clash with Kaido? A fan tries to imagine it in an epic illustration.

During chapter 985 the plot has undergone an abrupt acceleration since Kaido has finally clarified the intent ofalliance with Big Momor rather to hunt down the mythical treasure by all possible and unimaginable means. In any case, the partnership with the Empress makes it more difficult to undertake a battle which, at this point in history, will still have to find a pretext to come true.

In simple terms, therefore, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the methodology and the protagonist of the clash with Kaido, a reason that has pushed several fans to imagine possible feedback in the manga. One of them, edited by the artist Chank11, chose the Straw Hat Crew Swordsman as an opponent of the Emperor, Roronoa Zoro. The latter, in particular, has been reinterpreted in a demonic key, a phenomenon that has long been associated with the iconic character.

And you, instead, what do you think of this brilliant illustration that you can admire at the bottom of the news, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

