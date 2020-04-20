ONE PIECE: an action figure of over 250 euros turns Luffy into a true samurai

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you thought you had tasted some of the best peculiarities of the samurai tradition of the Japanese world in the Wano saga of ONE PIECE, know that you are wrong. A scale model inspired by Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, in fact, takes you back to the splendid folklore of the Japanese Edo Period.

Between the 16th and 17th centuries, as the sources report, the term "samurai"to describe those warriors linked to a noble master. In order to avoid descending into a thousand-year history, these men were part of an elite who, with some exceptions, fought with the help of their katana inside which the soul of the samurai himself, pillar of culture together with the splendid armor they used to wear.

Recently, Manwan House Studio attempted to reinterpret the captain of the Mugiwara in the guise of a real samurai, complete with themed clothing, in a breathtaking action figure, the same one that we brought you back to the news. The model in question, however, is already available for pre-order at the modest sum of 250 euros, with the shipment set for the third quarter of 2020.

And you, however, what do you think of this model, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below. Finally, we take this opportunity to remind you that the anime of ONE PIECE will go on hiatus due to Covid-19, news that has already grieved fans of Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece.