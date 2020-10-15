ONE PIECE: all the times that Eiichiro Oda talked about the ending

ONE PIECE has been going on for 23 years, and Eiichiro Oda doesn’t seem to want to stop yet. Week after week he continues to produce the different chapters of his work although, of course, the further you go, the more you continue towards the conclusion of the manga.

However recently Eiichiro Oda spoke about the ONE PIECE ending and when it will arrive. Let’s see together all the author’s statements on this to understand what could happen in the future.

We know that Eiichiro Oda already has the ONE PIECE ending in mind. This had been planned for at least 2006, when he revealed in an interview that he had it ready. However, he also wants to make sure that this is not easily predictable and that if a fan really guesses what awaits him at the end of the journey, then he could see him again.

With the Wanokuni saga currently underway, ONE PIECE will exceed 100 volumes, a goal that Oda had in mind for some time. At the same time, chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE will also arrive which unfortunately will hardly arrive by the end of 2020 as planned due to the Coronavirus and the consequent breaks.

Then there are the various forecasts and percentages that Eiichiro Oda has shared over time. In 2016, ONE PIECE was 65% ready; in 2018 instead it advanced up to 80% and it was there that Oda admitted that he wanted to finish it within five years, or in 2023. As we know, however, this date has been recently adjusted, with Oda and the various editors confirming that the manga will end between 2024 and 2025, according to estimates.

However, the numerous breaks of ONE PIECE and the material still to be covered seem to make a conclusion for that date unthinkable, with ONE PIECE which could also end around 2027. That year would also be important because it would mark the thirtieth anniversary of the manga, so it would give the whole much more meaning and possibility for Oda to better manage future developments.

The fact remains that ONE PIECE will not end tomorrow or shortly and, despite the final arc in sight, fans will be able to enjoy Oda’s story for a long time to come.