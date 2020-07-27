ONE PIECE: Akainu is raging in a figure of around 400 euros

Share it:

The Marineford War was an epochal battle to say the least, thanks to the arrival of some of the most powerful personalities of the entire franchise of ONE PIECE. Both sides, in fact, were characterized by massive losses and exciting duels, above all the one between Akainu and Barbanianca.

There Portuguese D. Ace rescue mission it resulted in a failure, although Luffy seemed to have succeeded in the arduous undertaking of freeing him from the clutches of the Navy. Accomplice of this tragic event was undoubtedly the Admiral Sakazuki, also known by the name of Akainu, who does not care about any scruple in challenging one of the most powerful pirates of the entire work's imagination, Edward Newgate. And it was only thanks to the future Grand Admiral that it was possible to eliminate one of the 4 Emperors from circulation.

In honor of this battle recently TJS Studio has started a collaboration with Burning Wind to make a scale model of the character from the height of about 40 cm. The character is portrayed in the act of hitting a powerful punch through the power of the Magma Magma fruit. The statuette in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, it is already possible to pre-order it through the instructions contained in the post attached at the bottom of the page. modest figure of 390 euros, to which are added the shipping costs.

And you, however, what do you think of this figure, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment.