ONE PIECE: Ace's heartbreaking death reproduced in a hilarious low budget cosplay

That of ONE PIECE is a franchise now known in every corner of the world, an endless epic that thanks to the hard work of Eiichirō Oda saw the arrival of a manga and an animated adaptation that have been able to conquer millions and millions of readers and spectators thanks to the characters and stories narrated.

With such a huge fan base, it shouldn't be surprising that hundreds of fanmade works literally come out every day, between fan-art and simply amazing cosplay, capable of attracting the attention of the public. Often and willingly you come into contact with products made with such quality that you simply remain open-mouthed … but this is not the case that we took into consideration today.

@Lowcostcosplayth is a very famous name that many of you may know, cosplayer extremely known for his works – often of incredible quality too – which are all characterized by being made with an almost zero budget. The password is always "inventive", and once again the user has not been less. lowcostcosplayth has in fact published on its Instagram profile a series of images – which you can view by scrolling down to the news – in which you can enjoy a particular and ingenious cosplay dedicated to one of the most heartbreaking moments in the history of ONE PIECE, or the death of Ace. Thanks to a careful work supported by so much imagination, the cosplayer managed to reproduce a historical moment with unexpected loyalty and which, as was easily foreseeable, was able to earn the praise of many fans.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that ONE PIECE's Nami has recently ended up at the center of an interesting cosplay competition that has been able to gain a lot of attention. Furthermore, in the last few days the ONE PIECE light novel has made a lot of talk, through which it was possible to get in touch with Nico Robin at the time of the Revolutionary Army.