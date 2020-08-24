ONE PIECE: a video shows how Eiichiro Oda designed the cover of volume 97

Share it:

The art of mangaka is a profession that fascinates hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts all over the world, despite being a profession that is anything but simple. Even Eiichiro Oda, years after the start of the serialization of ONE PIECE, continues to make mistakes and change his mind countless times in the course of work.

In the last period, ONE PIECE’s social channels have begun to report some clips of the color tables edited by Eiichiro Oda in person, just think of the color page of chapter 987 a few days ago. In fact, it is well known that making a cover is one of the more complicated parts of the trade, as it forces authors to reinvent in color an original extra-script scene that responds to a considerable amount of time-wasting, which is why all mangakas appreciate when the magazine asks for one.

As you can see yourself from the clip attached at the bottom of the news, Oda had to start over from the beginning several times to write the cover of volume 97 of the manga. Initially, in fact, he had foreseen a different arrangement of the characters who have repeatedly changed their position up to a posture that only later adequately satisfied the author.

And you, instead, what do you think of the cover of the next ONE PIECE tankobon in the pipeline? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.