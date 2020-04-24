Entertainment

ONE PIECE: a threatening Doflamingo in a 1000 euro action figure

April 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Despite the success of Demon Slayer, which broke one of the biggest records in a few weeks ONE PIECE, Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece keeps the scepter of Japanese publishing intact. Even with a slight drop in sales, the franchise continues to be one of the most prolific titles in the world, also thanks to the thriving merchandise.

Although between ups and downs, even in the field of animation ONE PIECE remains one of the favorite anime of fans, as proof of a lasting success and still widely ahead of the records of Demon Slayer. Oda's masterpiece, in fact, enjoys one of the most impressive merchandising of the Shueisha house, with dozens of themed objects that come out daily. The last of them, in particular, is an action figure created by Jimei Palace Studio, proposed to the public at the gigantic figure of 997 euros, to which are added the shipping costs.

The depicted subject is one of the main and most iconic antagonists of the franchise, the ruler of Dressrosa as well as a former member of the Fleet of Seven. The villain is portrayed in a 1: 6 scale model with important dimensions of 65 x 50 x 51 (in cm). The statuette in question, which you can admire in the presentation clip attached at the bottom of the news, is currently available for pre-order on the official website while the shipment, barring unforeseen circumstances, is set for the third quarter of 2020.

And you, however, what do you think of this fantastic action figure, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below.

Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

