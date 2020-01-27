One Piece: a strange prophecy for Gold Roger's successor

Share it:

The character of Gold Roger for years he was one of the most enigmatic within the work of the master Eiichiro Oda. Lately, however, the fog that enveloped the character is clearing thanks to a series of revelations about his great past.

Gold Roger he is the only man to have sailed in all the seas of the world of One Piece, and to have set foot on the last island, renamed by Laugh Tale himself, thus discovering the truth about the world. A character as charismatic as mysterious that until now had not had a flashback that could deepen his past, opening up to fans a thousand speculations and theories. After all, Roger is the one who gave birth toPiracy era, creating a generation of pirate dreamers who took the sea to search for his mythical hidden treasure. There would now be a mysterious prophecy that could suggest a possible successor to the Pirate King. Roger goes to Neptune and is told here of the arrival of a child who could unite all the seas. Roger probably understands what the prophecy is referring to because it replies "I am sure that the voice is telling the truth, someone will be born and will surpass us ". It seems quite clear that that someone will be Monkey D. Luffy our protagonist and number one candidate to become the next Pirate King. Moreover, the similarities between the two are very many to think otherwise.

What do you think of this prophecy? Let us know in the comments. We leave you with the events of the One Piece chapter 969 which continues the flashback of Oden and the samurai of Wano.