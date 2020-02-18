ONE PIECE: a strange detail emerges on the net on Kaido's legs

Share it:

Kaido is one of the four emperors, therefore one of the world's most powerful pirates ONE PIECE. Inserted for a very long time in the work, although he is only now the protagonist thanks to the narrative arc of Wanokuni, he is designed by Eiichiro Oda as a man of large size, with large horns on his head and a tattoo on his arm.

In the current flashback we have seen him protagonist several times, especially with the ONE PIECE chapter 970. But there was a detail among Oda's designs that seemed to have escaped fans, at least until now. The well-known Library of Ohara, portal that explores everything related to ONE PIECE, cuts out a cartoon that sees Kaido and Oden face each other, but In addition to having a strange jacket, Kaido finds surprisingly slender legs.

Kaido's current figure is massive and his pants seemed to conceal much more muscular legs, but in reality they are simply wide and hide the thinness of the lower limbs of the ONE PIECE emperor. On the net, of course, there was no lack of jokes about it, but many point out that it often happens to the characters of ONE PIECE to have a rather robust torso and delicate legs, as happened to Edward Weevil.

And what do you think, did Oda simply forget to draw it with the right proportions or did Kaido skip leg workouts in the gym? Mighty legs or not, Kaido managed to put many characters in a tight spot, knocking down Luffy without difficulty.