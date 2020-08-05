ONE PIECE: a splendid collection of wedding dresses arrives, the first is inspired by Nami

Share it:

Wedding placards, the famous wedding organizer based in Japan, recently announced a special partnership with ONE PIECE, which will lead to the realization of a new wedding dress a month for twelve months, with design inspired by the female characters of the Oda series. The first, dedicated to Nami, it is visible at the bottom.

Twelve dresses inspired by twelve girls will therefore be offered for sale, including Nico Robin and Boa Hancock. The first is an orange trapeze dress, decorated with beautiful floral ornaments. The clothes will be presented monthly with artwork similar to that visible at the bottom, while the real versions will be shown starting next November. The partnership binds the two parties until July 31, 2021.

For Placole this is the first commercial agreement with an anime / manga series and, apparently, the response from the fans has been extremely positive. Of course, in order to evaluate the real effectiveness of this agreement, you will first have to wait for the products to arrive on the market.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the dress? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that chapter 987 of ONE PIECE will soon debut and that, to prepare for reading, you can take a look at our summary of the last chapter.