ONE PIECE: a singular detail reveals the new Capone size

Eiichiro Oda is not at all new to conceal mysterious details within his chapters of ONE PIECE, and it is no coincidence that they are discovered from time to time by fans. The Whole Cake Island saga has favored the success of several pirates who have seen their size increase, thanks to the advance of the Straw Hat crew.

While chapter 973 still focuses on Wano Kuni, some fans of Oda sensei's masterpiece took the opportunity to review the latest events in history. One of them, a certain Zephys, noted a curious detail on the size of Capone Bege. We know in fact, that previously to saga of Whole Cake Island his head was worth 300 million Berry.

After the upsetting events raised by the Mugiwara many bounties have received a steep rise and the Pirate Captain Firetank was no exception. To reveal the new figure is a very small image present on a table, observable only with a careful eye, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which portrays Capone with a size of 350 million Berry, 50 million more after the last narrative arc.

A small detail but which once again confirms that Eiichiro Oda's dowry in hiding potentially precious elements within his own chapters, difficult to identify at first reading. Anyway, before diving into the new chapter of ONE PIECE, let's catch up on the latest events in the history of Oden.