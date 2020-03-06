Entertainment

ONE PIECE: a singular detail reveals the new Capone size

March 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Eiichiro Oda is not at all new to conceal mysterious details within his chapters of ONE PIECE, and it is no coincidence that they are discovered from time to time by fans. The Whole Cake Island saga has favored the success of several pirates who have seen their size increase, thanks to the advance of the Straw Hat crew.

While chapter 973 still focuses on Wano Kuni, some fans of Oda sensei's masterpiece took the opportunity to review the latest events in history. One of them, a certain Zephys, noted a curious detail on the size of Capone Bege. We know in fact, that previously to saga of Whole Cake Island his head was worth 300 million Berry.

After the upsetting events raised by the Mugiwara many bounties have received a steep rise and the Pirate Captain Firetank was no exception. To reveal the new figure is a very small image present on a table, observable only with a careful eye, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which portrays Capone with a size of 350 million Berry, 50 million more after the last narrative arc.

READ:  All winners of the 77th edition of the Golden Globes

A small detail but which once again confirms that Eiichiro Oda's dowry in hiding potentially precious elements within his own chapters, difficult to identify at first reading. Anyway, before diving into the new chapter of ONE PIECE, let's catch up on the latest events in the history of Oden.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.