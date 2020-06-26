ONE PIECE: a sentence from the new ally makes us understand the real problem of Wanokuni

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

ONE PIECE continues with the story of the Wanokuni saga, a fundamental phase as announced by Eiichiro Oda and which sees the clash between Monkey D. Luffy and the Emperor Kaido of the Hundred Beasts. An exceptional battle that will lead directly to the final stories of the manga, but in the meantime there is the question of the samurai island to be resolved.

In chapter 982 of ONE PIECEEiichiro Oda has decided to throw in the fray a very powerful character that fans could not wait to see again after years of disappearance: Marco the Phoenix. After throwing the Big Mom ship from the Wanokuni waterfall, as King had done a few days earlier, the former Whitebeard commander joins Nekomamushi and Izo on his journey to Onigashima.

Marco was already planning to join Luffy, as he specified in his message, although Barbabruna's presence was a deterrent. However, the phoenix managed to arrive in time for the battle. A phrase from Marco, however, makes us think a lot about the state of Wanokuni and its isolationism. Despite having been companions for several years, Marco never learned of Oden's death or of the state of Wanokuni precisely because of the complete cut with external relations of the samurai and the shogun.

After 20 years, perhaps only with Nekomamushi's message Marco learned of the real situation in which the island is facing. This makes the realization of Oden Kozuki's dream even more urgent, will Luffy be able to help Momonosuke to make it come true?