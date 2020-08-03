ONE PIECE: a Riverdale star pays homage to the series during a photo shoot

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We recently talked about chapter 986 of ONE PIECE, the latest release of the famous manga by Eichiiro Oda. The work, now famous all over the world, has an incredibly wide fan base, ranging from very young readers to passionate veterans from the beginning: in this context we also find a star of Riverdale, the young Cole Sprouse.

In case you were not familiar with the character, we remind you that Cole Sprouse is an American actor of Italian origin, famous for playing Cody Martin in Zack and Cody at the Grand Hotel and – more recently – Jughead Jones in the TV series Riverdale. The actor's success can be easily guessed by looking at the number of followers on Instagram, above 32.5 million.

As you can guess by looking at his profile photo, Sprouse has always had a great passion for anime, and recently decided to mention one of his favorites during a photo shoot. As you can see at the bottom, in one of the shots taken by the photographer Damon Baker there is a tribute to Sanji, iconic ONE PIECE character.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy with the success of the series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you for the umpteenth time that the final arc of ONE PIECE was announced a few days ago, ready to start immediately after the conclusion of the events of the Saga of Wano.