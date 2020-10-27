ONE PIECE: a protagonist has been horribly mutilated

The most recent chapter of ONE PIECE’s Wano Country arc staged a sensational twist: one of the protagonists was mutilated. Who is it about? And what are its conditions?

In chapter 993 of the manga created by Eiichiro Oda, Luffy and Zoro continue their journey in search of Kaido. The leader of the Pirates of the Hundred Beasts, however, tired of waiting, launches into the attack. The first target is Kiku, who is attacked by his invisible blades. The manga table is brutal: in a moment Kaido amputates his arm and the readers see the limb fly off while the samurai remains helpless from shock.

The twist ends with Kiku’s brother and captain screaming in despair; will manage to survive or he will face a terrible death? Despite the terrible wound, it is not certain that Kiku will greet us. Other ONE PIECE characters have returned to fight after being mutilated. However, this event teaches fans not to underestimate the brutality that Kaido is capable of. In ONE PIECE 994 will come the declaration of Yamato. The first spoilers of chapter 994 of ONE PIECE confirm an interesting element.