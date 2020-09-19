ONE PIECE: A new ally joins Luffy’s crew

The adventures of the pirates protagonists of ONE PIECE continue: the manga has reached chapter 990 and seems to have introduced a new character that will become the Luffy’s next ally and other characters born from the mind of Eiichiro Oda.

The war against Kaido’s forces is now reaching its peak: in addition to the clash between Luffy, Zoro and the others against the giants, in the pages of the last chapter of the long-lived saga, we witnessed the events of X Drake, trapped by the machinations of Who’s Who, who has used as Queen bait, uncovering Drake, who is now surrounded and outnumbered. At this point the character amazes everyone, addressing Luffy directly and asking him to fight together with him.

Unfortunately the chapter ended before we could read the protagonist’s answer, but we are sure that at least for the affairs of Wano, Drake will be part of the large group of allies of the Straw Hat Pirate crew. All that remains is to wait for the publication of chapter 991, which will take place on September 21, in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. In the meantime, we report this news in which we talk about a theory on the fate of ONE PIECE’s Going Merry.