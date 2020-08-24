ONE PIECE: a mighty Zoro shows himself thanks to this magnificent figure

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the various productions that during these decades have been able to impress themselves strongly in the collective imagination of the many anime and manga fans, there is in particular the well-known epic of ONE PIECE, which over time has managed to conquer the hearts and minds of a vast audience spread all over the globe.

The success obviously led to the realization of countless parallel works, including spin-offs, animated films, video games and much more, all designed to keep busy an audience eager for news and that has never lost the opportunity to show all its appreciation for the work, including cosplay and great fan art.

Given the amazing results obtained, numerous companies have thus decided to launch themselves into the creation of themed gadgets designed for the most avid collectors. Among the many, there are also the guys from TJS Studio, who have recently unveiled a magnificent ONE PIECE themed figure dedicated to our beloved swordsman Zoro. As can be seen in the images at the bottom of the news, the work can boast a great attention to detail, with Zoro characterized by a style of clothing strongly linked to what is seen in the Country of Wa. As announced by the company, everything is currently pre-orderable for a price of 165 € (not counting shipping costs), while the release is currently set for December 2020.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that just recently an interesting video was published through which it was shown how Oda made the cover of the 97th volume of ONE PIECE.