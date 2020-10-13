ONE PIECE: a magnificent sketch shows adult Luffy, in the King of the pirates version

Although the finish line is not yet in sight, ONE PIECE it is slowly approaching its conclusion. A short time ago, moreover, Eiichiro Oda revealed that immediately after the conclusion of the Wano Saga the manga would enter its final phase, and the fans can’t wait to find out how the story of Luffy and his companions will end.

For the protagonist, the final goal is definitely the finding of the ONE PIECE, the hidden treasure on the remote island of Laugh Tale that could grant him the title of “Pirate King”, previously obtained only by Gol D. Roger. The years that separate us from the conclusion of the story could still be several, but some fans already fantasize about the possible ending.

As you can see below, an artist tried to create a portraying artwork Luffy as an adult, several years after winning the coveted title. The result is a phenomenal drawing, in which the protagonist’s appearance looks extremely similar to that of Shanks The Red, one of the most important figures of his childhood.

What do you think of it? What rating would you rate this fan art? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that the spoilers of ONE PIECE 992 have recently appeared and that the television series has recently broadcast episode 945.