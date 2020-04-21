Entertainment

ONE PIECE: a Kaido statuette "Full Force" is ready to crush anyone

April 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
The ONE PIECE manga is on hiatus and the same fate has affected the animated series in the past few hours. However, the many ONE PIECE branded products taken from the history of Eiichiro Oda do not stop. The next product coming is nothing less than a statuette dedicated to one of the Four Emperors and captain of the pirates of the Hundred Beasts, Kaido.

Mechanical Japan shared the first images of the new one ONE PIECE figurine made by Banpresto. Kaido Full Blow Ichibansho Full Force it is a piece that will be available from November 2020 at a price that will oscillate between 30 and 60 € in Europe. Made of PVC / ABS, the Kaido model will be 19 centimeters tall and will unleash its wrath on the unfortunate buyer.

This version of Kaido was portrayed as the character prepares for an attack. As you can see from the image gallery, which allows you to observe the product from different angles, Kaido has his club pointed in his right hand and ready to be fanned, while the left hand is stretched forward in the style of a dragon's claw. The dragon tattoo on the left breastplate and all the other details of the body stand out.

Looking forward to the next chapters, the latest appointments with the manga by ONE PIECE they anticipated a disconcerting secret about Kaido.

