ONE PIECE: a grim Perona surrounded by her ghosts in the Vero Lon cosplay

Among the many women of ONE PIECE, little space is dedicated to Perona. Thriller Bark’s queen of ghosts actually is appeared very few times in ONE PIECE: during the presentation of the island owned by Gecko Moria, just before the timeskip when he comes into contact with Zoro and then very few appearances after the two-year jump.

Despite that, it is appreciated by many ONE PIECE fans who are pleased to see you again for a few cartoons. With a very particular temper, the girl often behaves superbly and likes to depress others with her own power. In addition, her Devil Fruit that makes her evoke ghosts and the island of Thriller Bark give her a very cemetery tone.

Precisely this cemetery and dark aura is brought to life by the Perona cosplay created by Vero Lon. The German girl, with the help of her photographer Bartosch Matthias Kaletha, shared several photos in which she plays the role of the ghost girl. Gecko Moria’s former lieutenant is reprized in pre timeskip shoes, then with the colorful shawl and red skirt with white t-shirt and striped stockings, together with the inevitable crown on the head.

In some photos there are also some ghosts ready to attack. We also recommend the cosplay of Boa Hancock and the bizarre low-cost one of Nico Robin.