ONE PIECE: a fascinating Shirahoshi cosplay conceals a profound message

The art of cosplay, as such, is perfectly capable of standing up as a vehicle for conveying a deeply important message, especially in this historical phase. In this regard, a cosplayer recently attempted to use Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, ONE PIECE, to express a delicate theme.

The pirate epic of home Weekly Shonen Jump it's not new to community giveaways, especially in regards to extraordinary manifestations of creativity, like this low budget cosplay that portrays Ace's heartbreaking death. But precisely in the sphere of personal interpretations we could not fail to offer you this splendid cosplay by Kris.Kuz, which we have attached to the bottom of the news.

The artist in question, on the occasion of the initiative Umigomi Project which consists in making a costume with recycled materials, has created its own interpretation of Shirahoshi, Princess of the Isle of Men Fish. However, the character is represented as he tries to protect himself from a plastic rain, symbolizing the pollution of the sea. A very delicate theme that has found extremely positive feedback among fans, also thanks to the excellent cosplay made from recycled materials.

And you, however, what do you think of this interpretation, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below. Finally, we remind you that the first spoilers of ONE PIECE 979 are already available on our pages.