Entertainment

ONE PIECE: a fascinating Shirahoshi cosplay conceals a profound message

April 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The art of cosplay, as such, is perfectly capable of standing up as a vehicle for conveying a deeply important message, especially in this historical phase. In this regard, a cosplayer recently attempted to use Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, ONE PIECE, to express a delicate theme.

The pirate epic of home Weekly Shonen Jump it's not new to community giveaways, especially in regards to extraordinary manifestations of creativity, like this low budget cosplay that portrays Ace's heartbreaking death. But precisely in the sphere of personal interpretations we could not fail to offer you this splendid cosplay by Kris.Kuz, which we have attached to the bottom of the news.

The artist in question, on the occasion of the initiative Umigomi Project which consists in making a costume with recycled materials, has created its own interpretation of Shirahoshi, Princess of the Isle of Men Fish. However, the character is represented as he tries to protect himself from a plastic rain, symbolizing the pollution of the sea. A very delicate theme that has found extremely positive feedback among fans, also thanks to the excellent cosplay made from recycled materials.

READ:  Infinity War concept art shows Thanos absorbing the souls of the Avengers

And you, however, what do you think of this interpretation, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below. Finally, we remind you that the first spoilers of ONE PIECE 979 are already available on our pages.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.