ONE PIECE: a fan's theory anticipates a possible fate of the Three Admirals

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

THE ONE PIECE fan they are capable of creating odd theories to explain Eiichiro Oda's past and future choices. Some of them, however, manage to dig so deeply, based on the possible inspirations of the mangaka, to create theories that really can lead to advances on the events that will then be presented in the manga.

The theory that we present today and that has rebounded on some places on the internet, including Reddit, takes up a question from a fan made specifically to Eiichiro Oda in one of the many SBS by ONE PIECE. For the uninitiated, the SBS are corners between one chapter and another of the manga found in tankobons, where Oda responds to some letters sent to him by fans.

In one of these, a reader shows that he has understood the inspirations of the Three Admirals of the Navy of ONE PIECE. The first three, Aokiji, Akainu and Kizaru, are inspired by the animals that became friends with Momotaro in the Japanese fairy tale. These represent companions who want to end the dominion of the demons of Onigashima together with the young man born from a peach.

While the three above are devoted to justice, one further depiction arises for Fujitora and Ryokugyu, with the latter still mysterious. The tiger and the bull could instead be the representations of characters that go against the established order. Obviously Eiichiro Oda has neither denied nor confirmed the fan theory in the answer, leaving a halo of mystery.

Can this help you find out what the outcome of the battle that is going on in ONE PIECE will be? Will Wanokuni's problem finally be solved? Meanwhile, the ONE PIECE manga presents a new character that could reverse the fate of the saga.