ONE PIECE: a fan reinterprets famous historical posters featuring Mugiwara

ONE PIECE it is not only an icon of the international comic scene, but a title that over the years has strengthened a brand with merchandising rich in themed products. But what happens when Jump’s pirate epic meets global brands? One fan tried to imagine it through some splendid reinterpretations.

As the battle finally begins in ONE PIECE chapter 988, sharply accelerating the Wankouni saga, which among other things Eiichiro Oda recently discussed in an interview for a television station that will air over the course of next week, fans continue to support Weekly Shonen Jump’s pirate odyssey with amazing manifestations of creativity, some of which are nothing short of incredible.

The user Vinuin fact, in the past few hours he tried to propose an original illustration in which he reinterpreted some of the historical posters of Marlboro, Coca Cola and a famous brand of beer respectively in the Cutty Cola by Franky, cigarettes Vinsmoke by Sanji and the Bink’s Beer by Zoro. A brilliant idea that has found the response of many fans who have attached to the original post, the same attachment at the bottom of the news, as many as 20 thousand expressions of appreciation in less than 24 hours.

And you, instead, what do you think of these posters, did they convince you to buy one of those products? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.