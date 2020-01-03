ONE PIECE: a fan finds a bizarre mistake in an episode of the anime

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Often, in series as long-lived as ONE PIECE, animation studios happen to compromise to speed up production, even at the cost of sacrificing quality and risking falling into funny mistakes. One of these, in this regard, actually quite bizarre, was recently discovered by a fan.

We are sure, that if you are on par with the anime of ONE PIECE, it will have happened to you at least once to come across some strange mistake made by TOEI Animation. Despite the legitimacy of the mistakes, if correlated to the imposing labor of a long-lived work such as the transposition of the manga by Eiichiro Oda, it is undeniable that some errors are the result of a little care in masking the limits of production.

The image that spotted a fan, dating back to episode 112, in fact, they show a series of copying and pasting badly connected to each other, presenting the race of several equal camels. The scene in question made fans smile, who commented with great irony the funny mistake of the animation studio. After all, the sequence is only a consequence of the hellish production of the ONE PIECE anime, forced into numerous compromises to continue for a long time one of the most known and appreciated television series in the whole Japanese landscape.

And you, instead, what do you think of this curious detail? Let us know with a comment below. But speaking of the franchise, have you already seen Eiichiro Oda's best wishes for the new year?