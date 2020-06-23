Entertainment

ONE PIECE: a Deadpool 2 actor teases fans with an imitation of Zoro

June 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
The production of the US giant from ONE PIECE Live Action is still anchored to the mystery, despite the fact that the plot of the first episode has already been fully leaked. In fact, there is still no information on the actors who will take part in the ambitious television project.

Fans of Eiichiro Oda they are particularly demanding and will be tough for Netflix satisfy the wide audience. However, the ONE PIECE community is extremely diverse, to the point that even several Hollywood actors are passionate about the franchise. Recently, Lewis Tan, an actor who lent his talent even for Deadpool 2, shared its modern interpretation of Roronoa Zoro.

The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, shows the character in jeans and green hair, complete with three main swords. Lewis has received particular hype within the fandom, where some of whom have strongly hoped to actually see it at work in live action. However, it pains us to remind you that the interpretation does not necessarily respond to reality, as the leading actor in Zoro is probably someone other than Lewis Tan.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this particular interpretation? Find an excellent candidate for the swordsman of the Deadpool 2 actor Crew of Straw Hat? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below, but not before finding out when the shooting of the ONE PIECE live action begins.

