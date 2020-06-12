Entertainment

ONE PIECE: a curious detail on Hody Jones' genitals

June 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The imaginary of ONE PIECE it is characterized by many different powers, some of which can even strongly modify the physical characteristics of its owner. Inevitably, this even affects the genitals of the characters. But what happens, however, when the differences depend on one's origins?

Eiichiro Oda, on several occasions, has shown that he has no qualms about talking with his fans about even delicate subjects. Some time ago, in fact, sensei confirmed to its readers that, thanks to the powers of the devil's fruit, Jozu's penis also becomes diamond. On the occasion of an old SBS dating back to volume 75 of ONE PIECE, a fan asked Oda if too Hoody Jonesjust like sharks, it had two genitals.

For the uninitiated, in fact, sharks have two genital organs just to make pairing with a female shark easier, as the relationship is so abrupt that one of the two apparatuses can break. However, particularly surprised, sensei replied:

READ:  Filming Starts for "Lucifer" Season 5 Release Date and More!!

"DO THEY REALLY HAVE 2 ?! Do sharks really have 2 ?! Wow, I didn't know. And are they also known for this ?! I have designed many sharks in my life, but I swear I had no idea. Thank you really. If it were really like that, then Hoody also has 2. That's right, he has two penises. Anyway, honestly, I think I only need one. "

And you, instead, what do you think of this hilarious answer? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.