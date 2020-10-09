ONE PIECE: a cosplay of Nami kunoichi is ready to use ninja techniques

What is your favorite dress Nami wears? There are now an infinite number of them considering the twenty-two years of publication of ONE PIECE. Eiichiro Oda gave his beautiful heroine the opportunity to change clothes often during the various sagas, to better blend in with the current setting.

We met Nami at the beginning of ONE PIECE with a white and blue shirt but often wore tank tops, or particular clothes. Alabasta’s Nami had a very arabesque dress, then we moved on to the sexy timeskip costume, not to forget the many outfits worn during the various ONE PIECE feature films.

And then we recently arrived in Wanokuni, land inspired by feudal Japan. For this Nami could not refrain from wearing a kunoichi dress. Kin’emon prepares her a light blue kimono that is used by the girl for most of the first two acts. There Nami from Wanokuni returns with a cosplay interpreted by the Italian Gaia Giselle.

Below we can see two photos where obviously Nami gets into the ninja part, trying to use some techniques that are somewhat reminiscent of Naruto. In the other photo instead there is a more static pose that allows us to admire her costume. What do you think of this Nami? We point out another Nami kunoichi cosplay made by Loserchan.