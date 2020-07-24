ONE PIECE: a charming Carrot is the protagonist of a faithful cosplay

Share it:

Despite missing just under 5 years at the end of ONE PIECE, the Straw Hat crew could be destined to welcome new pirates to reinforce the ranks of Captain Luffy. So, who will the protagonist's future teammate be after Jinbe enters the scene?

The answer may not be long in coming, as it does Carrot she has been approaching the role of 11th member of the Mugiwara for several months. However, nothing seems decided yet as some small details reveal a possible double game for the inhabitant of Zo. It remains undeniable, however, that the character has gained considerable popularity among fans of ONE PIECE, thanks to his funny and exuberant character.

In this regard, recently, a cosplayer wanted to pay homage to the rabbit-type mink in a brilliant personal interpretation, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The final result obtained by vyecos it has met with considerable success in the dedicated Reddit community, surprising many fans who have enthusiastically commented on the final rendering of the cosplay.

Before referring to the interpretation in question, we remind you that for the 986 chapter of ONE PIECE there are shocking events, as the editor revealed surprisingly that he found himself in tears at the end of the reading. And you, instead, what do you think of this cosplay, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.