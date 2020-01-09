ONE PIECE: a character from Luffy's crew had already met the Pirate King

Share it:

The previous chapters of ONE PIECE have passed through story of Oden Kozuki, future shan of Wanokuni, atGol D. Roger's last trip. The figure of the Pirate King has always been rather mysterious, therefore the attention of this last phase is inevitably gravitated towards him.

It is now since the beginning of third act of Wanokuni that ONE PIECE is telling us about this flashback. The story of the past, however, seems to have reached the climax with chapter 967 which showed the last islands touched by Roger 'crew.

Among these is Water Seven, an island on which the Pirate King commissioned the well-known Tom to build the Oro Jackson, a mythical ship made with the wood of the Adam tree. Already at the time, however, the famous carpenter had two students, and one of them was naturally Franky, now known as "the Cyborg". The young Cutty Flam was therefore one of the members of the Straw Hat crew to have been very close to the Pirate King, even if he decided not to observe him closely.

For this and other reasons, in a small cartoon of the ONE PIECE chapter 967, the boy was made fun of by Oden Kozuki. Even, Oden appears to have invited Franky into the crew but he firmly refuses to want to have anything to do with pirates, since his parents had abandoned him to sail the seas. Iceburg, however, Tom's other apprentice, did not scruple in approaching the future Pirate King.

Being the second oldest member of the Mugiwara crew (the third if you also consider Jinbe), Franky is probably the only person in the ONE PIECE group of protagonists to to have been so close to the Pirate King, since Brook never met Roger.