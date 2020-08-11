ONE PIECE: a bold Blackbeard dominates in a model of almost 500 euros

Share it:

ONE PIECE is about to venture into its final arc and, while that announcement does not preclude the possibility of other sagas in the interlude, it invites fans to mentally prepare for what is to come. There are about four years, or a little more, to the end of the manga, which in any case will go through epochal battles.

One of the most anticipated events, without a doubt, is the confrontation between Luffy and Blackbeard, after the latter has brought the protagonist's brother straight into the hands of the Navy. Marshall D. Teach is also one of the strongest characters in the franchise currently, also thanks to powers of the Gura Gura fruit stolen from Barbianca. In any case, we take this opportunity to refer you to the special dedicated to the historical figure of Blackbeard with the real size of the pirate when he was still alive.

In honor of the Emperor, recently GP Studio has created a scale model, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which portrays the well-known villain intent on having a good time as usual. To amaze, however, is the attention to detail shown by the company that has prepared a particular care for the shapes and colors of the statuette. The figure, in fact, is available at the monstre figure of 485 euros, to which are added the shipping costs for almost a total of half a thousand euros. Finally, delivery is scheduled around 2021 under a pre-order of 100 euros.

