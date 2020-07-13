ONE PIECE: a beautiful Nico Robin comes to life with the Alecontrerasr cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Eiichiro Oda has inserted beautiful women to every corner of ONE PIECE. There are very few who are considered really bad, obviously discarding the older ones like Big Mom and Shinobu who instead were equal to the most recent rivals as young people. Among the most charming girls there is Nico Robin, the archaeologist of the Mugiwara.

Oda introduced Nico Robin during the Baroque Works saga, culminating in the battle in Alabasta. After being helped by Luffy, Nico Robin decides to join the crew even if she proves rather cold as sensual. Only after the Enies Lobby saga will she become a member of the Straw Hat crew even in the depths of her heart, and this has led her to live several adventures up to the present ones that are taking place in Wanokuni and that will lead her to face the crew of an emperor.

A cosplay by Nico Robin created by Alecontrerasr takes us back to those first adventures that the archaeologist lived in ONE PIECE together with the crew. The choice of clothing and look falls on that one Nico Robin of Enies Lobby, when he still wore a fringe and had a long black dress and high boots.

Waiting to discover the face of Nico Robin in the ONE PIECE live action, the woman was the protagonist with Nami in a spicy anime scene.